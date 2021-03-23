Formula E race returns to Rome for 2021 season

Rome E-Prix 2021 will take place without crowds but the race will be televised.

Formula E returns to Rome on 10 April, after last year's edition was cancelled due to covid-19, with 24 battery-powered electric cars battling it out on the streets of the city's southern EUR suburb.

This will be the third time for Rome to welcome the world’s fastest electric cars, after the inaugural FIA Formula E World Championship was held in 2018.

This year the event will not be open to spectators in person however the race will be screened by Sky Sport Arena and Canale 20 Mediaset as well as via the Formula E website.

The 2021 race route has also been revised, with the start line moving from Via Cristoforo Colombo to Largo Parri, with the race taking in local landmarks such as Palazzo della Civiltà Italiana and Palazzo dei Congressi.

The electric cars emit almost zero emissions and are powered by batteries charged by glycerine.

However despite the cars' environmentally-friendly credentials, they are still capable of considerable speed – up to 225km per hour, or 0-100km in three seconds.

The fully-powered car can run for just 25 minutes, meaning drivers must change vehicles roughly half way through the Formula E race which lasts about 50 minutes.

The racing event will lead to numerous road closures and traffic diversions in the EUR area the week before the race.

For full details about Formula E see website while for traffic information see Roma Mobilità website