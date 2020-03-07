Coronavirus: Rome cancels Formula E car race

Rome's Formula E is latest sporting event to be cancelled due to the Coronavirus outbreak in Italy.

The Formula E Grand Prix is the latest in a string of major sporting events to be cancelled in Rome as Italy battles to control an outbreak of Coronavirus.

The cancellation of the electric car race, part of crowd-reducing measures, comes after the city called off the Rome Marathon and the Six Nations rugby clash between Italy and England.

Formula E organisers said: "It has been impossible for us to find an alternative date given that the international motorsport calendar is completely saturated."

The decision to cancel the car race, which had been scheduled on 4 April, was taken "in line with the latest decrees issued by the Italian government", organisers said.

Most museums in Rome are still open, despite the cancellation of multiple exhibitions and events, however visitors are required to maintain a distance of one metre between each other.

One of the world's most important exhibitions this year opened in Rome on 5 March: an 'unprecedented' blockbuster dedicated to Renaissance master Raphael, on the 500th anniversary of his death.

Marco Iacobucci Epp / Shutterstock.com