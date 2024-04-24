12.3 C
Rome (IT)
Fri, 26 April 2024
Italy's news in English
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Smiling H1 - 700x180
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. Personal assistant
Classifieds Jobs wanted

Personal assistant

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Hello, I am a cultured multilingual (graduate from Columbia University) artist, with a car available for company, convesation, lessons, transport, assistance and support. Fluent in French, English, Italian, I would be happy to provide empathic care for your loved ones. Contact: Prenderville 3442933591

General Info

Price info 15 to 20 euros an hour
Email address alizzzarine@gmail.com
Smiling H2 - 724x450
Castelli H3 - 1920 x 190
Castelli H3 - 1920 x 190
Castelli H3 - 1920 x 190
Smiling tech H3 - 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Ambrit 1400 x 360

More like this
Related

Jobs wanted

English/Italian private tutor - Available from June 2024

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Services Jobs wanted Jobs vacant Exchanges

Cercasi famiglie ospitanti per studenti statunitensi

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted Lessons

IMPROVE YOUR ENGLISH FAST!

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

British Nanny/Personal Assistant

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

Dog sitter

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

Multilingual Guy looks for Interesting Work

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

Babysitter

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

Baby sitter-colf Monday to Friday

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -