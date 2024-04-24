Personal assistant

Hello, I am a cultured multilingual (graduate from Columbia University) artist, with a car available for company, convesation, lessons, transport, assistance and support. Fluent in French, English, Italian, I would be happy to provide empathic care for your loved ones. Contact: Prenderville 3442933591
