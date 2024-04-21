16.2 C
English/Italian private tutor - Available from June 2024

Hi! My name is Francesca, I was born in Rome and attended an international school where I did my IB diploma (2011). I completed my higher education at Brighton University in English Literature and Media Studies and a Masters Degree back in Rome.

I have extensive experience in tutoring students of all ages in: English language, English literature, Art history, English and Italian conversation classes.

I will available from June 2024 until August 2024.

Address Villa Ada
Email address frpetrecca@gmail.com

