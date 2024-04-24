13.4 C
Personal assistant

I am a cultured multilingual (graduate from Columbia University)= artist, with a car, available for company, conversation, lessons, transport, assistance and support. Fluent in Frenc, English, Italian I would be happy to provide empathic care for you and your loved ones. Contact: Prenderville 3442933591

Price info 15 / 20 euros an hour
Email address alizzzarine@gmail.com

