Italy's PD leader Zingaretti has Coronavirus

Lazio Region president tests positive for Coronavirus.

Nicola Zingaretti, the leader of Italy's centre-left Partito Democratico (PD) and president of the Lazio Region, has tested positive for the Coronavirus.

The 54-year-old, whose party rules alongside the populist Movimento 5 Stelle (M5S) in Italy's coalition government, announced the news in a Facebook video.

"I am fine and will remain at home for the next few days,” said Zingaretti, who is currently in isolation with his family. 

The Regione Lazio president has received messages of support from politicians across the spectrum, including mayor of Rome Virginia Raggi of the M5S.

Zingaretti is the first leading Italian politician to test positive for the Coronavirus.

The news comes as Italy reports more than 4,600 Coronavirus infections and 197 fatalities, the second-highest number of deaths in the world after China.

 

 

Lazio, Italy
