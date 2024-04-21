Join Club Tutti Expats & Locals of Roma (https://www.meetup.com/clubtuttiroma) for a delightful aperitif which will be held on Friday April 26th at 6:30 PM at the organic restaurant 100%bio (www.centopercento.bio) in Piazza di Porta S. Paolo 6/A near the metro station Piramide. The cost of the aperitif is 12 Euros and it includes a drink and a plate with five tastings. Whether you are an expat looking to improve your Italian or a local eager to practice your English, this event is perfect for making new friends. The informal setting will encourage organic conversations and cultural exchange, fostering new connections and a deeper understanding of each other's backgrounds. To reserve your place at this event give your RSVP by Thursday April 25th and confirm your reservation by sending a WhatsApp message to this Italian WhatsApp number: 389 0465575. Only reservations confirmed on WhatsApp will be taken.
Don't miss this opportunity to enjoy good food and a great company in a relaxed and welcoming environment!
Aperitif at the organic restaurant
Piazza di Porta S. Paolo, 6/a, 00153 Roma RM, Italia
