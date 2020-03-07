Coronavirus: UK travel advice for Italy

Recommendations for those travelling between Italy and UK.

Britain's Foreign & Commonwealth Office (FCO) does not recommend any non-essential travel to the 11 areas of northern Italy (10 towns in Lombardy and one in Veneto) which are currently in lockdown due the outbreak of Coronavirus.

British people living in these locations are advised to follow the directions of the local authorities, according to the FCO.

If you have travelled to the UK from these 11 lockdown areas of northern Italy in the last 14 days, you are required to stay at home, avoid any contact with other people and alert the NHS-111, regardless of whether or not you have symptoms.

If you are travelling to the UK from the rest of Italy (outside of the lockdown areas) and subsequently develop symptoms including a cough, temperature and shortness of breath, even mild, you must stay indoors and avoid contact with other people.

British people who fall sick while travelling in Italy should contact the emergency number 112. Operators in English are available.

British people living in Italy are advised to consult regularly the FCO Living In Italy guide and subscribe to the newsletter for information on the health service.

For more information on Coronavirus and travel advice, see the TravelHealthPro website which has a section dedicated to Italy, and the Viaggiare Sicuri website.

