World Health Organization praises Italy's efforts in virus epidemic
The Director General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, wrote on Twitter praising Italy's efforts to stop the coronavirus epidemic in the Country.
His quote was later retweeted by the Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte.
"Gratitude and solidarity from The World Health organization shines a light on Italy’s strength and courage in facing the coronavirus outbreak. The Italian Government has adopted extraordinary measures to contain the COVID19 epidemic and to mitigate its social and economic impact. I thank President Mattarella for his appeal to the nation yesterday. Italy is reacting vigorously. The WHO is with you".
RELATED ARTICLES
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
BABYSITTER AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY
Furnished Apartment for Sale in Morlupo
Italian language Skype lessons
Townhouse in ranch just outside GRA -