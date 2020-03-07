World Health Organization praises Italy's efforts in virus epidemic

The Director General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, wrote on Twitter praising Italy's efforts to stop the coronavirus epidemic in the Country.

His quote was later retweeted by the Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte.

"Gratitude and solidarity from The World Health organization shines a light on Italy’s strength and courage in facing the coronavirus outbreak. The Italian Government has adopted extraordinary measures to contain the COVID19 epidemic and to mitigate its social and economic impact. I thank President Mattarella for his appeal to the nation yesterday. Italy is reacting vigorously. The WHO is with you".