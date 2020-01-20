Rome Raphael exhibition: all you need to know

Raphael show in Rome 2020: dates, times, tickets and preview of some of the masterpieces on display.

Raphael's exhibition at the Scuderie del Quirinale in Rome in 2020 is destined to be the show of the year, as the world celebrates the 500th anniversary of the death of High Renaissance master Raffaello Sanzio da Urbino.

Here are the dates, opening times, ticket prices and a preview of some of the most famous works that will be on display.

The Rome blockbuster exhibition, titled simply Raphael and scheduled from 5 March until 2 June, is billed by Italy's culture ministry as "unprecedented" in its scale, and will be the world's most comprehensive show ever devoted to the Renaissance genius.

The exhibition will feature more than 200 masterpieces - never before assembled in the same place - including paintings and sketches as well as comparison works.

About 100 of these works are by Raphael himself, with 40 paintings arriving on loan from the Uffizi in Florence and others coming from the Louvre in Paris, London's National Gallery and the Prado in Madrid.

The exhibition, organised in collaboration with the Uffizi, is a lavish tribute to the artist and architect who was born in Urbino in 1483 and died - aged 37 - in Rome. Raphael spent the last decade of his life in the Eternal City and was accorded the supreme honour of being buried in the Pantheon.

His marble tomb there reads: "Here lies Raphael, by whom nature herself feared to be outdone while he lived, and when he died, feared that she herself would die."

Raphael blockbuster show comes to Rome

Below find full information on ticket reservations, costs, dates and opening hours of the Raphael exhibition in Rome in 2020.

Where will the Raphael show be held in Rome?

Address and opening times: The Raffaello exhibition is being held at the Scuderie del Quirinale, on Via XXIV Maggio 16, from 5 March - 2 June 2020.

It will be possible to visit the exhibition every day during the following times:

Sun-Thurs 10.00-20.00 and Fri-Sat 10.00-22.30, with last entry one hour before closing time.

Holidays

The exhibition will remain open to the public during Easter and on national holidays:

12 April (Easter Sunday) 10.00-18.40.

13 April (Easter Monday) 10.00-18.40.

25 April (Liberation Day) 10.00-21.00.

1 May (Labour Day) 10.00-21.00.

2 June (Republic Day) 10.00-18.40.

Raphael Rome 2020 exhibition: tickets and reservations

During the first 48 hours of pre-sales for the Raphael show in early January, the museum received a record 10,000 requests for tickets from Italy and around the world.

Raphael is buried in the Pantheon in Rome.

Ticket prices

Full admission for the Raphael show costs €15 while the reduced rate of €13 is valid for young people up to the age of 25 as well as teachers, police and people suffering from disabilities of less than 100 per cent. Entry is free for children aged up to six as well as for visitors who are 100 per cent disabled, plus companion.

Raphael Rome show: Ticket types and discounts

Open ticket (valid for one entry on any day and at any time) €22.50.

Lunch break ticket: €10, Mon-Fri (except holidays) from 12.40 to 14.20.

Over 65 ticket: €10 (Mon-Tues from 15.00 until the ticket office closes).

Ticket for university students, researchers and PhD students of Italian universities: €5 (only on Friday and Saturday from 19.00 until the ticket office closes, with the first and last weekend of the exhibition excluded).

2x1 friends ticket: €15 + 1 gift to be collected at the box office (only on Thursdays from 15.00 until the ticket office closes).

ICOM and ICCROM card holders, licensed tourist guides, visitors under 18 and MiBAC employees pay €2.

The world celebrates #Raphael500 in 2020

Raphael show at Scuderie del Quirinale 2020: Works on display

The exhibition will include the Madonna del Granduca and Woman with a Veil from the Uffizi; the Portrait of Baldassarre Castiglione and Self-Portrait with Friend from the Louvre and the Madonna of the Rose from the Prado.

Raphael 500 celebrations in Rome

Italy is marking the 500th anniversary of Raphael's death by placing a red rose on the tomb of the High Renaissance master in the Pantheon, on each day of 2020.

As Rome prepares for what is likely to be the capital's exhibition of the year, see our guide showing where to find Raphael works around the city.