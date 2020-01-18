Traffic restrictions on Sunday 19 January in Rome

Rome has banned motorists from driving within the fascia verde (green belt) on Sunday 19 January from 07.30 to 12.30, and from 16.30 until 20.30.

The traffic ban is designed to curb air pollution and is the first installment of the "Ecological Sunday" initiative so far this year. Further "traffic free" Sundays are scheduled on 9 February, 23 February and 29 March 2020.

There are a number of exemptions to the ban including electric cars and vehicles with special permits for disabled drivers and car sharing. 

For details see city website.
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985.
