Rome airport police swoop on two Chinese traders.

Police at Rome's Fiumicino international airport confiscated a total of €3 million in cash from two Chinese businessmen who were attempting to return to China.

The seizure of the banknotes was the result of two separate operations in recent days, both involving Chinese traders operating in Rome, reports the capital's daily newspaper Il Messaggero.

Officers became suspicious of the behaviour of a 24-year-old man, and their suspicions increased after they saw his frequent overnight trips to Rome.

When asked what his suitcases contained the man said he was carrying clothes and €10,000 in cash. Officers discovered six large parcels containing bundles of banknotes, amounting to €1.2 million.

In a separate case in recent days, police seized €1.8 million concealed in the luggage of a 48-year-old Chinese man, also at Fiumicino airport.