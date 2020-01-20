Rome building near Colosseum evacuated

60 people evacuated from central Rome street.

Rome firefighters have evacuated the residents of a building containing 24 apartments on Via Marco Aurelio after part of the pavement collapsed.

Around 60 people have been evacuated amid structural fears for the foundations of the building, located a stone's throw from the Colosseum.

The street has been sealed off to allow firefighters to carry out structural checks on the building.

Photo Il Messaggero