Raphael in Rome: presale ticket boom for blockerbuster show

Rome museum sells 10,000 presale tickets for Raphael show in just two days.

The Rome museum preparing to host the capital's mega exhibition dedicated to High Renaissance master Raphael has sold a record 10,000 presale tickets in just two days.

Italy's culture ministry said that the requests for tickets to visit the "unprecedented" show - which will feature 100 Raphael masterpieces at the Scuderie del Quirinale - have come from all over the world.

The Rome blockbuster exhibition, titled simply Raphael and scheduled from 5 March until 2 June, will be the most comprehensive show ever devoted to the Renaissance genius who was born in Urbino in 1483.

Around 40 of Raphael's masterpieces will arrive on loan from the Uffizi in Florence, with others coming from the Louvre in Paris, London's National Gallery and the Prado in Madrid.

As part of the global Raphael 500 celebrations, Rome will lay a red rose on the tomb of the artist - who died aged just 37 - on each day of 2020.

