Raphael in Rome: presale ticket boom for blockerbuster show

Rome museum sells 10,000 presale tickets for Raphael show in just two days.

The Rome museum preparing to host the capital's mega exhibition dedicated to High Renaissance master Raphael has sold a record 10,000 presale tickets in just two days.

Italy's culture ministry said that the requests for tickets to visit the "unprecedented" show - which will feature 100 Raphael masterpieces at the Scuderie del Quirinale - have come from all over the world.

The Rome blockbuster exhibition, titled simply Raphael and scheduled from 5 March until 2 June, will be the most comprehensive show ever devoted to the Renaissance genius who was born in Urbino in 1483.

Around 40 of Raphael's masterpieces will arrive on loan from the Uffizi in Florence, with others coming from the Louvre in Paris, London's National Gallery and the Prado in Madrid.

As part of the global Raphael 500 celebrations, Rome will lay a red rose on the tomb of the artist - who died aged just 37 - on each day of 2020.

To see where to find Raphael works around Rome see our guide

General Info

Address Scuderie del Quirinale, Via Ventiquattro Maggio, Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy
Website https://www.scuderiequirinale.it/

View on Map

Raphael in Rome: presale ticket boom for blockerbuster show

Scuderie del Quirinale, Via Ventiquattro Maggio, Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
69073
Previous article Apple to open flagship store in central Rome

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome to finally reopen Mausoleum of Augustus
Culture

Rome to finally reopen Mausoleum of Augustus

Feltrinelli Bookshops close in Rome
Culture

Feltrinelli Bookshops close in Rome

Rome celebrates 100 years of Alberto Sordi
Culture

Rome celebrates 100 years of Alberto Sordi

Rome state museums open for La Befana
Culture

Rome state museums open for La Befana

Pompeii opens House of the Orchard
Culture

Pompeii opens House of the Orchard

Rome remembers Raphael with roses in 2020
Culture

Rome remembers Raphael with roses in 2020

Rome museums free on 5 January 2020
Culture

Rome museums free on 5 January 2020

Rome's MAXXI is Best Italian Museum 2019
Culture

Rome's MAXXI is Best Italian Museum 2019

Rome: new ticket for Colosseum and Forum
Culture

Rome: new ticket for Colosseum and Forum

Italy's largest living Nativity scene near Rome
Culture

Italy's largest living Nativity scene near Rome

Rome to host greatest Raphael show in world
Culture

Rome to host greatest Raphael show in world

Rome's Cinecittà film studios open audiovisual cinema museum
Culture

Rome's Cinecittà film studios open audiovisual cinema museum

Rome: Doria Pamphilj Palace opens Ninfeo di Diana
Culture

Rome: Doria Pamphilj Palace opens Ninfeo di Diana

Rome's Palazzo Barberini opens restored rooms
Culture

Rome's Palazzo Barberini opens restored rooms

Night of music in Rome's museums
Culture

Night of music in Rome's museums