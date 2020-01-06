Italy: Le Marche among world's Top 10 regions to visit in 2020

Lonely Planet lists Le Marche among the "best destinations, journeys and sustainable travel experiences" in 2020.

The Italian region of Le Marche has been listed among the world's top 10 regions to visit in 2020 by the influential travel guide Lonely Planet.

Noting that Le Marche is usually overshadowed by its "superstar neighbour, Tuscany", Lonely Planet says that the central Italian region "can do higgledy-piggledy hilltop towns, gloriously gluttonous food festivals, resplendent Renaissance palaces, winding countryside and inviting beaches with equal panache."

However it points out that the "added bonus" of Le Marche is that its attractions are much less well known.

In particular it singles out Urbino, the region's "most picturesque city", which will be the subject of global attention in 2020 as Italy celebrates the 500th anniversary of the death of the city's greatest son, Raphael.

Cover photo Urbino by Stefano Valeri