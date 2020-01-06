Feltrinelli Bookshops close in Rome

223 bookshops closed in Rome between 2007 and 2017.

There is more bad news for Roman bookshops with the closure of two Feltrinelli bookstores - including Feltrinelli International which stocked books in English and other foreign languages, according to Italian daily newspaper La Repubblica.

In addition to Feltrinelli International, beloved of the city's foreign residents, English-speakers and tourists, the Feltrinelli branch in Prati will also close it doors from 7 January.

The closure of the bookshops - in particular Feltrinelli International near Piazza della Repubblica - represents a major cultural loss for the capital and comes as other landmark bookshops such as Libreria del Viaggiatore recently closed their doors.

It is however representative of a growing trend: in the decade between 2007 and 2017, Rome saw 223 bookshops close their doors for good, according to Confcommercio.

For information about Rome's English-language bookshops see our guide. Photo La Repubblica.

General Info

Address Via Vittorio Emanuele Orlando, 84/86, 00185 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Feltrinelli Bookshops close in Rome

Via Vittorio Emanuele Orlando, 84/86, 00185 Roma RM, Italy

Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
69042
