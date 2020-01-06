Alice Pasquini street art at Farnesina in Rome

Italian foreign ministry in Rome unveils new mural by Alice Pasquini.

Rome street artist Alice Pasquini has made history by creating a mural at Italy's foreign ministry in the Italian capital.

Entitled How Far, How Near, the 10x5 metre mural is the first piece of street art to grace the walls of the imposing Farnesina building in the Monte Mario district of Rome.

A street artist of international renown, Pasquini has recently published a book of her work, and over the years several of her vibrant images have featured as covers of Wanted in Rome magazine.

 

Alice Pasquini street art at Farnesina in Rome

Farnesina, Piazzale della Farnesina, Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy

