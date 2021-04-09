Rome opera house and S. Cecilia orchestra get new music directors

Accademia di S. Cecilia has announced that Antonio Pappano, the present music director, will become its music director emeritus at the end of his contract in October 2023.

The announcement of this new position comes soon after the news that Pappano is moving on to become the chief conductor at the London Symphony Orchestra.

The emeritus position will however mean that he will still have important ties with Rome's orchestra, which has made enormous strides onto the international scene under his leadership.

Pappano's position as music director of S. Cecilia, which he has held for 17 years will go to Daniele Gatti, whose contract as music director of the Teatro dell'Opera di Roma orchestra expires at the end of this year.

Corriere della Sera is reporting that Gatti's position at the Teatro dell'Opera will then be filled by Michele Mariotti, who is at present the music director at the Comunale di Bologna and who has conducted many of the world's most prestigious orchestras, such as the Wiener Staatsoper, the Met in New York and the Royal Opera House in London.

Mariotti is scheduled to conduct Luisa Miller by Verdi in concert form at the Teatro dell'Opera di Roma on 20-21 April and the symphonic concert of music by Verdi on 28 April, both to be broadcast live on Radio Rai 3.

This lineup of talent secures a place for Rome as one of the important cities on the European if not the international music scene, moving ahead of Milan, where La Scala has been falling behind during the covid-19 pandemic.

Both S. Cecilia and the Teatro dell'Opera di Roma have been very active during these difficult times, not just with streamed repeats of previous productions and performances but also with challenging and imaginative new work.

Photo RAI Cultura
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
74305
Previous article Italian PM angers Turkey by calling Erdoğan a 'dictator'

RELATED ARTICLES

Civita di Bagnoregio: Italy's 'dying town' seeks UNESCO recognition
Culture

Civita di Bagnoregio: Italy's 'dying town' seeks UNESCO recognition

Antonio Pappano to become chief conductor of London Symphony Orchestra
Culture

Antonio Pappano to become chief conductor of London Symphony Orchestra

Rome fresco fragment is by Raphael, experts confirm
Culture

Rome fresco fragment is by Raphael, experts confirm

Dante: Italy celebrates the Father of the Italian Language
Culture

Dante: Italy celebrates the Father of the Italian Language

Italy celebrates Year of Dante
Culture

Italy celebrates Year of Dante

Dantedì: Italy celebrates Dante on 700th anniversary
Culture

Dantedì: Italy celebrates Dante on 700th anniversary

Naples celebrates Dante with giant Easter egg
Culture

Naples celebrates Dante with giant Easter egg

Visit Rome's museums with new interactive virtual tours
Culture

Visit Rome's museums with new interactive virtual tours

Fendi funds restoration of Temple of Venus and Roma
Culture

Fendi funds restoration of Temple of Venus and Roma

The women in charge of Rome's museums
Culture

The women in charge of Rome's museums

Rome sells out of tickets for Mausoleum of Augustus until 30 June
Culture

Rome sells out of tickets for Mausoleum of Augustus until 30 June

Rome reopens Mausoleum of Augustus: 'A dream becomes reality'
Culture

Rome reopens Mausoleum of Augustus: 'A dream becomes reality'

Pompeii discovers ancient processional chariot
Culture

Pompeii discovers ancient processional chariot

Pompeii fresco in House of Ceii glows with vivid colours after restoration
Culture

Pompeii fresco in House of Ceii glows with vivid colours after restoration

Rome's Galleria Colonna reopens for private visits
Culture

Rome's Galleria Colonna reopens for private visits