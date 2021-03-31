Antonio Pappano to become chief conductor of London Symphony Orchestra

It remains unclear if Pappano will remain as musical director of Rome's Accademia S. Cecilia.

Sir Antonio Pappano is to replace Sir Simon Rattle as the chief conductor of the London Symphony Orchestra.

His new job, which is one of the most sought after in the music world, will start in September 2024.

He will then step down from his other prestigious post in London as the music director of the Royal Opera House which he has held since 2002.

It is not yet clear whether or not Pappano will remain as the musical director of Rome's Accademia S. Cecilia.

He has managed to combine his job in Rome, which he has held since 2005, with that of the Royal Opera House in London so it must be hoped that he will not leave S. Cecilia, where he is much loved.

As S. Cecilia's music director he has been responsible for the growth of the orchestra's international reputation and during the covid-19 lockdowns and restrictions he has managed to keep the S. Cecilia orchestra and audiences going with its successful streamed concerts, even from a distance.

The next streamed S. Cecilia concert is on 2 April, conducted by Myung-Whun Chung, with music by Mozart and Rossini.

Pappano was born in London and moved with his Italian parents to the United States when he was a teenager.

Photo Conde Nast Traveller