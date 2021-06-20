Måneskin first Italian band to enter UK Top 10

Rome band makes history again with I Wanna Be Your Slave.

Italy's Måneskin, fresh from Eurovision victory, has become the first Italian band to enter the top 10 of the UK singles chart, reports Italian news agency ANSA.

The glam-rockers from Rome climbed to number seven on Friday with I Wanna Be Your Slave, the follow-up single to their Eurovision-winning song Zitti e Buoni.

The new track has become the biggest hit by a Eurovision-winning act for nine years, according to the BBC, after Sweden's Loreen reached number three with Euphoria in 2012.

Zitti e Buoni, whose lyrics are in Italian, peaked at number 17 in the UK charts.

The catchy track recently landed in the Top 10 on Spotify's global chart – another first for an Italian act – racking up over 100 million plays on the audio streaming platform.

Måneskin's breakthrough success in Britain comes after a feature article in The New York Times suggested the Roman band was on the cusp of global stardom.
