Guns N' Roses to play Rome concert at Circus Maximus on 8 July

Band's only Italian date on world tour.

Guns N' Roses will perform at the Circus Maximus in Rome on Saturday 8 July, the only Italian date on their 2023 five-month world tour, the group announced on Tuesday.

The American hard rock band, fronted by vocalist Axl Rose and guitarist Slash, returns to Italy after performing in Milan last year and in Florence in 2018.

Circus Maximus venue

In recent years the Circus Maximus has hosted a number of rock concerts by major international acts including The Rolling Stones, Bruce Springteen and David Gilmour.

Last year the coveted venue hosted concerts by Italian bands including Måneskin, Vasco Rossi and Renato Zero.

Guns N' Roses

In 1987 the band released Appetite for Destruction, the best-selling debut album ever in the US with over 30 million copies sold.

In 1991 the group released the twin albums Use Your Illusion I and II (seven times platinum) immediately reaching the first two places on the Billboard Top 200.

Rose and Slash are joined today by bassist and original band member Duff McKagan along with guitarist Richard Fortus, drummer Frank Ferrer and keyboardists Dizzy Reed and Melissa Reese.

Tickets for Circus Maximus concert

Fan club members will be able to access the band's Nightrain Presale from 10.00 on Wednesday 22 February.



Tickets will be available in advance for registered My Live Nation users from 10.00 on Thursday 23 February.



Tickets go on general sale from Friday 24 February at 10.00 on www.ticketmaster.it, www.ticketone.it and www.vivaticket.com.

Photo credit: Antonio Scorza / Shutterstock.com