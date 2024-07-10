Coldplay to stage four concerts in Rome.
British band Coldplay will stage four sold-out concerts in Rome's Olympic Stadium on 12, 13, 15 and 16 July as part of their Music of the Spheres world tour.
The city of Rome has published updated public transport details to help Coldplay fans reach the Stadio Olimpico, highlighting the numerous temporary changes due to works underway for the Jubilee Year 2025.
In addition to the 18 bus lines serving the stadium area from various areas of the capital, the number 2 tram (currently replaced by buses due to infrastructure works) departs near the Flaminio metro station.
Coldplay return to Rome after 21 years
