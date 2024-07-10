Coldplay return to Rome after 21 years

Coldplay to stage four concerts in Rome.

British band Coldplay will stage four sold-out concerts in Rome's Olympic Stadium on 12, 13, 15 and 16 July as part of their Music of the Spheres world tour.

The city of Rome has published updated public transport details to help Coldplay fans reach the Stadio Olimpico, highlighting the numerous temporary changes due to works underway for the Jubilee Year 2025.

In addition to the 18 bus lines serving the stadium area from various areas of the capital, the number 2 tram (currently replaced by buses due to infrastructure works) departs near the Flaminio metro station.

The city reminds Coldplay fans that the subway system runs until 23.30 from Sunday to Thursday and until 01.30 on Friday and Saturday nights.

Howver the Metro A is currently served by shuttle buses after 21.00 from Sunday to Thursday, due to maintenance works for Jubilee Year 2025.

The Spagna metro station in the city centre will close for renovation works from 15 July.

With more than 100 million albums sold worldwide, Coldplay are the most successful band of the 21st century and one of the best-selling music acts of all time.

The last time the band played in Rome was 21 years ago with a concert at the Foro Italico on 23 June 2003.

Last summer the group played sold-out shows in Naples and Milan, where singer Chris Martin paid homage to both cities by performing Napule è and O mia bela Madunina respectively.

Roman fans of the band will be hoping for a similar tribute to their city.

Photo credit: Brian Friedman / Shutterstock.com.