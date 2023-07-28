30.6 C
Coldplay concerts in Rome in July 2024 sold out already

Tickets for four Coldplay concerts in Rome sold out.

There was widespread disappointment among Coldplay fans in Italy on Friday after the British band's concerts scheduled in Rome next summer sold out immediately.

Last week Coldplay announced two concerts in Rome's Stadio Olimpico on 12 and 13 July 2024 as part of the group's Music of the Spheres world tour.

Due to "phenomenal demand" the band added a third and then a "fourth and final" date - 15 and 16 July 2024 - with pre-sale tickets made available on Tuesday.

However after tickets went on general release on booking sites in Italy on Friday morning, hundreds of fans took to social media to complain that they came away empty-handed despite "waiting for hours" in an online queue.

Last month Coldplay played sold-out shows in Naples and Milan, where singer Chris Martin paid homage to both cities by performing Napule è and O mia bela Madunina respectively.

The last time the band played in Rome was 20 years ago with a concert at the Foro Italico on 23 June 2003.

Address Viale dei Gladiatori, 2, 00135 Roma RM, Italy

Coldplay concerts in Rome in July 2024 sold out already

Viale dei Gladiatori, 2, 00135 Roma RM, Italy

