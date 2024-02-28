15.6 C
News Lifestyle

Russell Crowe and his band to perform in Pompeii

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Pompeii to host Russell Crowe's Indoor Garden Party.

Gladiator star Russell Crowe is to perform with his band The Gentlemen Barbers in the ancient amphitheatre of Pompeii on 9 July as part of a summer tour of Italy.

Crowe, 59, will kick off his Italian tour with a Rome concert at the Temple of Venus and Roma, in the shadow of the Colosseum, on 23 June.

After the Pompeii concert, Crowe and his band will perform in Piacenza on 13 July, in Varese on 14 July and in Bologna on 16 July.

The Oscar-winning actor and director, who toured Italy with his band last summer, recently performed at the 74th edition of the Sanremo, Italy's biggest song contest.

Famed for his roles in blockbuster films such as Gladiator and A Beautiful Mind, Crowe has long led a parallel career in music, with a repertoire ranging from rock to folk and country.

Crowe, who was born in New Zealand but has spent much of his life in Australia, recently discovered that he has Italian heritage, tracing his roots to Ascoli Piceno in Italy's central Marche region.

"Turns out my great great great grandfather, on my mother's side, who travelled to NZ in 1864 was Luigi Ghezzi", Crowe wrote on X last December.

Tickets for the Italy concerts by Russell Crowe & The Gentlemen Barbers are on sale now.

Address

Address 80045 Pompei, Metropolitan City of Naples, Italy

