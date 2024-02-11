12.7 C
Rome (IT)
Sun, 11 February 2024
Italy's news in English
News Lifestyle

Russell Crowe to perform concert at Colosseum in 2025

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Gladiator star to stage concert at Temple of Venus and Roma in the shadow of the Colosseum.

Russell Crowe is to perform with his band The Gentlemen Barbers at the Temple of Venus and Roma, in the Roman Forum opposite the Colosseum, on 23 June 2025.

The concert by the Hollywood actor and musician is part of a tour of Italy next summer, taking in Pompeii, Piacenza, Varese and Bologna, in addition to Rome.

Crowe, who toured Italy with his band last summer, announced the news during an appearance at the 74th edition of the Sanremo Music Festival, Italy's biggest song contest, on Thursday night.

The Oscar-winning actor and director, famed for starring in blockbuster movies such as Gladiator and A Beautiful Mind, has led a parallel career in music for decades, with a repertoire ranging from rock to folk and country.

Russell Crowe and Rome

In 2022 Crowe was honoured as Rome's ambassador in the world in recognition of the special bond that ties the Gladiator star to the Eternal City.

The 59-year-old star, who was born in New Zealand but has spent much of his life in Australia, recently discovered that he has Italian heritage.

After an extensive search, he traced his roots to Ascoli Piceno in Italy's central Marche region.

"Turns out my great great great grandfather, on my mother's side, who travelled to NZ in 1864 was Luigi Ghezzi", Crowe wrote on X last December.

Temple of Venus and Roma

Believed to have been the largest temple in ancient Rome, the Tempio di Venere e Roma was dedicated to the goddesses Venus Felix (Venus the Bringer of Good Fortune) and Roma Aeterna (Eternal Rome).

Construction of the temple began in 121 under Emperor Hadrian and it was completed in 141.

The ancient site recently underwent a major restoration sponsored by luxury fashion house Fendi.

Tickets for the Italy concerts by Russell Crowe & The Gentlemen Barbers go on sale from Monday 12 February.

Photo credit: Massimo Todaro / Shutterstock.com.

Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

