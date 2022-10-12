Rome to honour Russell Crowe as ambassador of Eternal City

Gladiator star to receive award at city hall on Friday.

Russell Crowe is to be honoured as 'Rome's ambassador in the world' in recognition of the special bond that ties the Gladiator star to the Eternal City.

Rome mayor Roberto Gualtieri will present the actor and director with a plaque during a ceremony at city hall on the afternoon of Friday 14 October, according to Italian news reports.

Crowe, 58, played the Oscar-winning role of Maximus Decimus Meridius in Ridley Scott's smash-hit movie Gladiator in 2000 and in recent months has been busy filming scenes in Rome for The Pope's Exorcist, a supernatural thriller directed by Julius Avery.

On Saturday afternoon Crowe will present a masterclass for the Rome Film Festival which later that evening will screen the world premiere of his second directorial effort, the thriller Poker Face, in which he stars opposite Liam Hemsworth.



