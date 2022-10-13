Italy: 4.4 magnitude earthquake off coast of Catanzaro

Catanzaro mayor closes schools as precaution.

A 4.4-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Catanzaro in Italy's southern Calabria region in the early hours on Thursday 13 October.

The earthquake occurred at 00.44 about 11 km south of Catanzaro, at a depth of 36 km, according to Italy's Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV).

Evento sismico del 13 ottobre 2020, Ml 4.4 in provincia di Catanzaro https://t.co/dYI3FDfVqF— INGVterremoti (@INGVterremoti) October 12, 2022

There are no reports of injuries or structural damage however the mayor of Catanzaro, Nicola Fiorita, has ordered the closure of all schools today "as a matter of extreme precaution" in order to assess "any critical issues" in school buildings.