Italy: 4.4 magnitude earthquake off coast of Catanzaro

Catanzaro mayor closes schools as precaution.

A 4.4-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Catanzaro in Italy's southern Calabria region in the early hours on Thursday 13 October.

The earthquake occurred at 00.44 about 11 km south of Catanzaro, at a depth of 36 km, according to Italy's Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV).

There are no reports of injuries or structural damage however the mayor of Catanzaro, Nicola Fiorita, has ordered the closure of all schools today "as a matter of extreme precaution" in order to assess "any critical issues" in school buildings.

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
77610
Previous article Rome to honour Russell Crowe as ambassador of Eternal City

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy seeks UNESCO World Heritage Status for Appian Way
English news in Italy

Italy seeks UNESCO World Heritage Status for Appian Way

Rome mayor slams graffiti in Villa Borghese
English news in Italy

Rome mayor slams graffiti in Villa Borghese

Two Belgian tourists killed in Rome hit-and-run
English news in Italy

Two Belgian tourists killed in Rome hit-and-run

Italy's Stromboli volcano erupts, alert raised to orange level
English news in Italy

Italy's Stromboli volcano erupts, alert raised to orange level

Italy faces strike by Ryanair and Vueling cabin crew on 1 October
English news in Italy

Italy faces strike by Ryanair and Vueling cabin crew on 1 October

Italy's Samantha Cristoforetti to be first European woman to command International Space Station
English news in Italy

Italy's Samantha Cristoforetti to be first European woman to command International Space Station

Rome's Befana Christmas market to return to Piazza Navona
English news in Italy

Rome's Befana Christmas market to return to Piazza Navona

Italy's centre-left PD leader Enrico Letta to step down after election defeat
English news in Italy

Italy's centre-left PD leader Enrico Letta to step down after election defeat

Italy election: Rino Gaetano family objects to Giorgia Meloni's use of his songs
English news in Italy

Italy election: Rino Gaetano family objects to Giorgia Meloni's use of his songs

Italy election: Giorgia Meloni's far-right party wins big in polls
English news in Italy

Italy election: Giorgia Meloni's far-right party wins big in polls

Election Day: Italy goes to the polls
English news in Italy

Election Day: Italy goes to the polls

Italy election: a guide to who's who
English news in Italy

Italy election: a guide to who's who

Mahsa Amini: Women cut hair and burn hijabs outside Iran embassy in Italy
English news in Italy

Mahsa Amini: Women cut hair and burn hijabs outside Iran embassy in Italy

Italy flash floods in Marche: Body of missing boy Mattia found
English news in Italy

Italy flash floods in Marche: Body of missing boy Mattia found

Italy election: Berlusconi says Putin was forced to invade Ukraine
English news in Italy

Italy election: Berlusconi says Putin was forced to invade Ukraine