Fendi funds restoration of Temple of Venus and Roma

Weekly livestreams of Fendi-sponsored restoration in Roman Forum.

The Temple of Venus and Roma, located in the Roman Forum opposite the Colosseum, is currently undergoing a major restoration sponsored by luxury fashion house Fendi.

Believed to have been the largest temple in ancient Rome, the Tempio di Venere e Roma was dedicated to the goddesses Venus Felix (Venus the Bringer of Good Fortune) and Roma Aeterna (Eternal Rome).

Construction of the temple began in 121 under Emperor Hadrian and it was completed in 141.

Restoration began several months ago and when the news was first announced in 2019 it was reported that Fendi had pledged €2.5 million towards the project.

Each Wednesday until 17 June the Colosseum archaeological park is offering weekly livestreams featuring the specialists directly involved in the project, granting viewers insights into the restoration of the temple's coffered vaults.

It is Rome's latest restoration project to be funded by Fendi which in recent years spent €2 million on cleaning and repairing the Trevi Fountain, and two years ago sponsored a €280,000 project to clean four well-known Rome fountains.

For details of the livestreams and restoration project at the Temple of Venus and Roma, see the Parco archeologico del Colosseo website.
