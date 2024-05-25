23.8 C
Russell Crowe and his band to play two intimate concerts in Rome

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Rome to host Russell Crowe's Indoor Garden Party concerts in June.

Gladiator star Russell Crowe is to perform two "immersive" concerts with his band The Gentlemen Barbers at the Forum Theatre in Rome as part of a summer tour of Italy.

The Indoor Garden Party concerts, featuring Irish singer Lorraine O'Reilly, will take place at the theatre in Piazza Euclide on 26 and 27 June.

"These shows will be wild" - Crowe wrote on X - "Intimate theatre. Fully immersive. Will be like nothing else on this tour."

Organisers say the two shows at the Forum Theatre will offer fans a multi-sensory experience, with "breathtaking" videomapping in addition to sound and lights.

Crowe's Italian tour includes dates in Ascoli Piceno, Bari, Cosenza, Piacenza, Siena and Varese, with special shows in the ancient amphitheatre of Pompeii and at the Temple of Venus and Roma in the shadow of the Colosseum.

Indoor Garden Party

 

Famed for his roles in blockbuster films such as Gladiator and A Beautiful Mind, Crowe has long led a parallel career in music, with a repertoire ranging from rock to folk and country.

Crowe, who was born in New Zealand but has spent much of his life in Australia, recently discovered that he has Italian heritage, tracing his roots to Ascoli Piceno in the central Marche region.

Two years ago Crowe was honoured as Rome's ambassador in the world in recognition of the special bond that ties the Hollywood star to the Eternal City.

Tickets for the Rome concerts are on sale via Ticketone.it and usual ticket outlets.

Photo: Massimo Todaro / Shutterstock.com.

General Info

Address Piazza Euclide, 34, 00197 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Russell Crowe and his band to play two intimate concerts in Rome

Piazza Euclide, 34, 00197 Roma RM, Italy

