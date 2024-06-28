27.8 C
Rome (IT)
Fri, 28 June 2024
Italy's news in English
Acorn High H1 - 1920 x 116
Acorn High H1 - 1920 x 116
Acorn High H1 - 1920 x 116
Acorn P H1 - 700 x 180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Italy issues heatwave warning for 17 cities on Saturday
News Lifestyle

Italy issues heatwave warning for 17 cities on Saturday

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Rome temperatures to hit 35 degrees on Saturday.

Italy's health ministry has issued an orange alert heat warning for 17 cities including Rome on Saturday 29 June as a new heatwave sweeps the country.

Weather forecasters say the heatwave, driven by the return of an African anticyclone, could see temperatures in southern Italy tip 40°C this weekend.

The orange alert will be in place in Ancona, Bologna, Bolzano, Brescia, Campobasso, Catania, Florence, Frosinone, Latina, Palermo, Perugia, Pescara, Rieti, Rome, Trieste, Verona and Viterbo.

Temperatures are set to reach 35°C in Rome on Saturday, a public holiday in the capital in celebration of the city's patron saints Peter and Paul.

The orange heatwave warning (bollino arancione) indicates weather conditions that pose risks of negative effects on the elderly, sick or very young.

The health ministry recommends avoiding exposure to the sun and outdoor activity in the middle of the day, and advises people to drink lots of water, eat lightly and preserve their medication properly.

Small children and pets should never be left in cars, even for a a short time, and people should check on elderly neighbours living alone.

Dogs should be walked early in the morning or at night and given plenty of water to drink.

For full details see health ministry websitePhoto: MZeta / Shutterstock.com.

Marymount - International School Rome
Castelli H3 - 1920 x 190
Castelli H3 - 1920 x 190
Castelli H3 - 1920 x 190
Smiling tech H3 - 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
AUR Summer 24 - 1400 x 360

More like this
Related

Lifestyle

Rome celebrates patron saints with public holiday on 29 June

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Rome to transform Tiber beach into permanent river park

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Best things to do in Rome in July 2024

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Russell Crowe to perform concert at Colosseum

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Why is it so hard to get a taxi in Rome?

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Salt Bae to open restaurant in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Nasoni: Rome's free drinking fountains

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Notte prima degli esami: Italy's pre-exam anthem

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -