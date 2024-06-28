Italy issues heatwave warning for 17 cities on Saturday

Rome temperatures to hit 35 degrees on Saturday.

Italy's health ministry has issued an orange alert heat warning for 17 cities including Rome on Saturday 29 June as a new heatwave sweeps the country.

Weather forecasters say the heatwave, driven by the return of an African anticyclone, could see temperatures in southern Italy tip 40°C this weekend.

The orange alert will be in place in Ancona, Bologna, Bolzano, Brescia, Campobasso, Catania, Florence, Frosinone, Latina, Palermo, Perugia, Pescara, Rieti, Rome, Trieste, Verona and Viterbo.

Temperatures are set to reach 35°C in Rome on Saturday, a public holiday in the capital in celebration of the city's patron saints Peter and Paul.



Pochi semplici gesti possono aiutare ad affrontare le ondate di calore e a tutelare le persone più fragili e a rischio, anche sui posti di lavoro.



Bollettini, consigli e info

— Ministero della Salute

The orange heatwave warning (bollino arancione) indicates weather conditions that pose risks of negative effects on the elderly, sick or very young.

The health ministry recommends avoiding exposure to the sun and outdoor activity in the middle of the day, and advises people to drink lots of water, eat lightly and preserve their medication properly.

Small children and pets should never be left in cars, even for a a short time, and people should check on elderly neighbours living alone.

Dogs should be walked early in the morning or at night and given plenty of water to drink.

For full details see health ministry website. Photo: MZeta / Shutterstock.com.