Renato Zero to play six concerts at Rome's Circus Maximus

Concerts will cause traffic disruption in Circo Massimo area.

The celebrated Italian singer-songwriter Renato Zero is staging six open-air concerts at the Circus Maximus in Rome between 23 September and 1 October.

The concerts - scheduled on 23, 24, 25, 28 and 30 September and 1 October - will lead to traffic disruption and road closures in the area around the Circus Maximus.

Concert-goers can reach the venue via the Metro B, by getting out at the Circo Massimo station, with subways running until 01.30 at weekends and 23.30 on weekdays. Each concert starts at 21.00.

This year marks a return of rock concerts to the Circus Maximus, after a two-year hiatus caused by the covid pandemic, with a series of shows earlier this summer by major acts including Vasco Rossi, Måneskin and Ultimo.

The landmark venue, which in the past has welcomed Bruce Springsteen and The Rolling Stones, hosted Rome opera house's open-air summer season for the past two years before it returned to its historic base at the Baths of Caracalla.

Renato Zero, whose career spans from the 1960s to the present day, has sold 20 million records and is one of Italy's best-selling musicians.

Zero, 71, is the only artist to have reached the top of the Italian charts in six different decades.

For transport updates see Rome's mobility website. Photo credit: D-VISIONS / Shutterstock.com.