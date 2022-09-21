Rome averts transport chaos after 1,000 bus drivers seek scrutineer jobs in Italy election
More than 1,000 ATAC workers applied to act as voting scrutineers but only 70 got approved.
Rome's public transport company ATAC has averted a mobility crisis on the day of Italy's general election after more than 1,000 members of its staff, including 915 bus and metro drivers, applied to serve as voting scrutineers this weekend.
ATAC management had received 1,159 applications from employees to avail of their right to carry out electoral duties on Sunday 25 September and the subsequent two days, reports newspaper Corriere della Sera.
In the end however ATAC only approved 70 of these requests - state broadcaster RAI reports - after the company's new CEO Alberto Zorzan wrote to Rome authorities explaining that not only would the city face a public transport crisis but that voters would be unable to reach polling stations.
During the European elections in 2019 more than 1,000 ATAC employees, including 758 drivers, availed of their right to participate as voting scrutineers, leading to much-reduced transport services in the capital.
Photo credit: Kraft74 / Shutterstock.com.
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest news
Latest classifieds
Wanted: British men aged 20-30 for film in Puglia
British men aged 20-30 needed for Michael Winterbottom film. Short hair and no beards. 150 euros per day, accommodation and travel from Rome to Puglia included.
Marymount International School - Substitute Teacher
Marymount International School is seeking teachers for the Elementary School Substitution Roster. Immediate start date. Qualified native English speakers are asked to visit the S...
Elementary School Monitor - Marymount International School
Marymount International School is seeking a part-time monitor for the Elementary School. Fluent English speakers, with a genuine interest in working with children, are asked to vi...
Looking for, as a preferred choice, a part-time wine-related position in Rome. I am a diplomaed sommelier, with 28+ years in the wine trade, presently a director of a wine agency...