Rome averts transport chaos after 1,000 bus drivers seek scrutineer jobs in Italy election

More than 1,000 ATAC workers applied to act as voting scrutineers but only 70 got approved.

Rome's public transport company ATAC has averted a mobility crisis on the day of Italy's general election after more than 1,000 members of its staff, including 915 bus and metro drivers, applied to serve as voting scrutineers this weekend.

ATAC management had received 1,159 applications from employees to avail of their right to carry out electoral duties on Sunday 25 September and the subsequent two days, reports newspaper Corriere della Sera.
In the end however ATAC only approved 70 of these requests - state broadcaster RAI reports - after the company's new CEO Alberto Zorzan wrote to Rome authorities explaining that not only would the city face a public transport crisis but that voters would be unable to reach polling stations.
During the European elections in 2019 more than 1,000 ATAC employees, including 758 drivers, availed of their right to participate as voting scrutineers, leading to much-reduced transport services in the capital.

Photo credit: Kraft74 / Shutterstock.com.

