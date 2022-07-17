Rome shuts streets for Ultimo concert at Circus Maximus

Ultimo is latest act to perform in prestigious Rome venue.

Rome has closed streets around the Circus Maximus on Sunday 17 July due to a concert by Italian pop singer Ultimo.

Around 70,000 people are expected to attend the event which begins at 21.00 and is part of this summer's Rock in Roma programme.

The street closures will lead to numerous bus lines being diverted on Sunday, with the Circo Massimo metro station set to shut at 21.00.

Earlier this summer the Circus Maximus hosted concerts by Vasco Rossi and Måneskin, while in September it will be the turn of Renato Zero who is set to play the landmark venue a record six times.

For full transport details on Sunday see Roma Mobilità website.

General Info

Address Via del Circo Massimo, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome shuts streets for Ultimo concert at Circus Maximus

Via del Circo Massimo, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
77261
Previous article Rome's Pantheon defaced with 'Aliens Exist' graffiti

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome's Pantheon defaced with 'Aliens Exist' graffiti
Culture

Rome's Pantheon defaced with 'Aliens Exist' graffiti

Rome jazz concerts under the stars with Colosseum view
Culture

Rome jazz concerts under the stars with Colosseum view

Italian state to reopen Rome's Fiamma cinema
Culture

Italian state to reopen Rome's Fiamma cinema

Rome second-hand book stall, gutted by fire, gets ready to reopen
Culture

Rome second-hand book stall, gutted by fire, gets ready to reopen

Shelley's Last Summer
Culture

Shelley's Last Summer

Rome's Spanish Steps to host Valentino fashion show
Culture

Rome's Spanish Steps to host Valentino fashion show

Italy opens Museum of Italian Language in Florence
Culture

Italy opens Museum of Italian Language in Florence

Where to see Caravaggio paintings in Rome
Culture

Where to see Caravaggio paintings in Rome

Italy opens museums for free on Sunday 3 July
Culture

Italy opens museums for free on Sunday 3 July

Rome to screen Roman Holiday on Via Veneto
Culture

Rome to screen Roman Holiday on Via Veneto

Italy: Siena Cathedral unveils beautiful mosaic floors
Culture

Italy: Siena Cathedral unveils beautiful mosaic floors

Rome to host international literature festival on Palatine Hill
Culture

Rome to host international literature festival on Palatine Hill

Rome's Baths of Caracalla opens domus where the gods lived together
Culture

Rome's Baths of Caracalla opens domus where the gods lived together

Photographer Elizabeth Bick captures the longest day of the year inside Rome’s Pantheon
Culture

Photographer Elizabeth Bick captures the longest day of the year inside Rome’s Pantheon

Italy opens new museum of rescued treasures in Rome
Culture

Italy opens new museum of rescued treasures in Rome