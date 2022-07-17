Rome shuts streets for Ultimo concert at Circus Maximus

Ultimo is latest act to perform in prestigious Rome venue.

Rome has closed streets around the Circus Maximus on Sunday 17 July due to a concert by Italian pop singer Ultimo.

Around 70,000 people are expected to attend the event which begins at 21.00 and is part of this summer's Rock in Roma programme.

The street closures will lead to numerous bus lines being diverted on Sunday, with the Circo Massimo metro station set to shut at 21.00.

The Circus Maximus gets ready for its next concert - #Ultimo on Sunday night. pic.twitter.com/yk75owLgxK — Wanted in Rome (@wantedinrome) July 15, 2022

Earlier this summer the Circus Maximus hosted concerts by Vasco Rossi and Måneskin, while in September it will be the turn of Renato Zero who is set to play the landmark venue a record six times.

For full transport details on Sunday see Roma Mobilità website.