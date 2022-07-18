Rome police pull swimmer out of Trevi Fountain, twice

Incident comes after couple splashed around in Bernini fountain in Piazza Navona.

A man dressed in swimming trunks climbed between the statues of Rome's Trevi Fountain and dived into the waters of the Baroque monument before being detained by police.

The bather, described by Italian media as a 40-year-old Roman, ignored orders to get out of the fountain, leading a police officer to wade in and drag him out by the arm.

The incident took place just before 23.00 on Saturday night in front of onlookers who filmed the illegal dip on their phones, with footage shared on the Welcome to favelas Instagram page. 

The man was reportedly fined €200 and handed a temporary ban or 'daspo' from returning to the UNESCO World Heritage site, according to Rome newspaper Il Messaggero.

However two hours later the man returned to the fountain for a repeat performance, jumping in from the same spot and being dragged out of the water a second time, by a different police officer.

In April two Dutch tourists were fined €1,000 for swimming in the Trevi Fountain, while on Friday night a man and a woman were filmed splashing around in Bernini's Fountain of the Four Rivers in Piazza Navona.

On Saturday Italian news outlets reported that the exterior of the Pantheon had been vandalised with graffiti that read "Aliens Exist", written in English with blue spray paint.

The police investigation into the incident was hampered after it was discovered that the city's security cameras guarding the site had long ceased to be functional.

Rome's tourism councillor Alessandro Onorato told Leggo newspaper on Monday that "more severe penalties" were required for those who damage the city's historic heritage.

"We need tourists who respect our city, who know how to experience it with the respect and attention it deserves" - Onorato said - "For us the tourist is sacred, but we need quality tourism that respects the city to the full."

General Info

Address Piazza di Trevi, 00187 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome police pull swimmer out of Trevi Fountain, twice

Piazza di Trevi, 00187 Roma RM, Italy

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
77233
Previous article Rome shuts streets for Ultimo concert at Circus Maximus

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy braced for 'Apocalisse4800' heatwave
English news in Italy

Italy braced for 'Apocalisse4800' heatwave

Italy faces taxi strike on 20-21 July amid protests against Uber
English news in Italy

Italy faces taxi strike on 20-21 July amid protests against Uber

Italy's president rejects Draghi's resignation
English news in Italy

Italy's president rejects Draghi's resignation

Tourist caught carving initials into Colosseum
English news in Italy

Tourist caught carving initials into Colosseum

Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi split after 20 years
English news in Italy

Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi split after 20 years

Rome mayor suspects foul play in spate of fires
English news in Italy

Rome mayor suspects foul play in spate of fires

US tourist falls into Italy's Mount Vesuvius volcano
English news in Italy

US tourist falls into Italy's Mount Vesuvius volcano

Rome bans alcohol for Måneskin concert
English news in Italy

Rome bans alcohol for Måneskin concert

Rome shuts streets for Angelina Jolie movie
English news in Italy

Rome shuts streets for Angelina Jolie movie

Italy: Dying man saved with new heart, hours after hospital wedding
English news in Italy

Italy: Dying man saved with new heart, hours after hospital wedding

Italy declares drought state of emergency in five regions
English news in Italy

Italy declares drought state of emergency in five regions

Donato Di Veroli, the last of Rome's Jews to survive the Holocaust, dies at 98
English news in Italy

Donato Di Veroli, the last of Rome's Jews to survive the Holocaust, dies at 98

Rome battles wildfire in Parco del Pineto
English news in Italy

Rome battles wildfire in Parco del Pineto

Italy: Bianchi brothers get life in jail for murder of Willy Monteiro Duarte
English news in Italy

Italy: Bianchi brothers get life in jail for murder of Willy Monteiro Duarte

Marmolada: Glacier avalanche kills six in Italian Alps
English news in Italy

Marmolada: Glacier avalanche kills six in Italian Alps