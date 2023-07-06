31.5 C
Rome (IT)
Thu, 06 July 2023
Italy's news in English
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
Santa Cecilia 700x180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Marble head unearthed during works in Rome
News Culture

Marble head unearthed during works in Rome

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Discovery made in central Piazza Augusto Imperatore.

A marble head was unearthed during works in the historic centre of Rome on Thursday, announced the city's mayor Roberto Gualtieri who posted a picture of the mud-covered relic on Twitter.

"Rome continues to return precious evidence of its past: a splendid intact marble head was found during the works in Piazza Augusto Imperatore supervised by the Superintendence" - Gualtieri wrote - "Archaeologists and restorers are busy cleaning and studying the find".

According to a brief statement on the city's website, the head appears to depict a young woman: "this can be seen from her hair, even if tied back, and from her delicate features."

The head was discovered in the piazza surrounding the Mausoleum of Augustus and the Ara Pacis museum where excavations and restyling works have been underway in recent years.

Last month Luxury jeweller Bulgari inaugurated a five-star hotel in the same piazza.

General Info

Address Piazza Augusto Imperatore, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Marble head unearthed during works in Rome

Piazza Augusto Imperatore, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

Aur 724x450
Paideia 1920x190
Paideia 1920x190
Paideia 1920x190
Mater Dei H3 - 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

More like this
Related

Culture

Rome jazz concerts under the stars with Colosseum view

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Rome hosts international literature festival on Palatine Hill

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Italy's museums and archaeological sites open for free this Sunday

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Marble head found at bottom of Lake Nemi near Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Italy displays San Casciano bronzes in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Sora Lella: Rome remembers Elena Fabrizi

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture Editorials

James Joyce in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Rome's Pantheon to charge entry fee from 1 July

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -