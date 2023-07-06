Marble head unearthed during works in Rome

Discovery made in central Piazza Augusto Imperatore.

A marble head was unearthed during works in the historic centre of Rome on Thursday, announced the city's mayor Roberto Gualtieri who posted a picture of the mud-covered relic on Twitter.

"Rome continues to return precious evidence of its past: a splendid intact marble head was found during the works in Piazza Augusto Imperatore supervised by the Superintendence" - Gualtieri wrote - "Archaeologists and restorers are busy cleaning and studying the find".

#Roma continua a restituire preziose testimonianze del suo passato: una splendida testa in marmo integra è stata ritrovata durante i lavori a Piazza Augusto Imperatore curati dalla @Sovrintendenza. Archeologi e restauratori sono impegnati nella pulitura e nello studio del reperto pic.twitter.com/9EAYIj4pRb — Roberto Gualtieri (@gualtierieurope) July 6, 2023

According to a brief statement on the city's website, the head appears to depict a young woman: "this can be seen from her hair, even if tied back, and from her delicate features."

The head was discovered in the piazza surrounding the Mausoleum of Augustus and the Ara Pacis museum where excavations and restyling works have been underway in recent years.

Last month Luxury jeweller Bulgari inaugurated a five-star hotel in the same piazza.