Rome opens rose garden in October

Rome's autumn roses on display for two weeks only.

Rome reopens its rose garden to the public from Saturday 8 October until Sunday 23 October, every day from 08.30-17.30.

The Roseto Comunale is home to more than 1,000 different varieties of rose, many of which bloom in the autumn.

Visits are free and there is no need to book.

There are also guided tours available on reservation; for information tel. 065746810 or email rosetoromacapitale@comune.roma.it.

Located on Via di Valle Murcia 6, on the eastern slopes of the Aventine Hill, the Roseto is near the Circo Massimo stop on the Metro B line.

The garden is normally open from late April until the middle of June, as well as for a couple of weeks in October.