News Lifestyle

Travis Scott to perform Utopia concert at Circus Maximus in Rome

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Travis Scott concert in Rome announced at last minute.

American rapper and record producer Travis Scott is to perform his new live show Utopia at the Circus Maximus in Rome on Monday 7 August.

The Rome event was announced on Tuesday after the multi-platinum star cancelled a scheduled appearance at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt due to production problems.

Scott will perform material from his new album Utopia which, appropriately, includes a track titled Circus Maximus.

This is also the title of a promotional film the artist co-directed ahead of Utopia's release in recent days.

The Rome event will come one month after a Guns N' Roses concert in the coveted venue, and two days after Imagine Dragons take to the stage there.

Tickets for the Travis Scott concert in the Circus Maximus go on general release from 10.00 on Thursday 3 August on websites www.ticketmaster.it, www.ticketone.it and www.vivaticket.com.

