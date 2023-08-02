Italy launches new direct train linking Rome's Fiumicino airport with Naples

Air passengers travelling between Rome's Fiumicino airport and Naples can avail of a new rail link.

Italy's state railway Trenitalia will launch a new direct high-speed train service between Rome's Fiumicino airport and the southern Italian city of Naples, starting from 5 August.

The daily Frecciarossa rail link will leave Fiumicino airport at 21.53 and arrive in Napoli Centrale at 23.56, via Rome's central Termini station.

In a statement Trenitalia said the service is a "convenient solution for all travellers who will land at Leonardo da Vinci airport in the evening and an opportunity to reach the centre of Naples without having to change trains".

The new rail link is in addition to the direct Frecciarossa connection which leaves Fiumicino at 09.38 and arrives in Naples at 11.33, and the service in the opposite direction which leaves Naples at 05.45 and arrives in Fiumicino at 07.52.

The new train service joins the FCO Connect check-in initiative which allows passengers arriving with a Trenitalia ticket on international and intercontinental network flights operated by ITA Airways to drop off their luggage directly at the Fiumicino airport station and then collect it at their final destination.

The new Fiumicino-Naples rail link launches the same weekend as Trenitalia introduces a weekly high-speed train service between Rome and Pompeii, with effect from Sunday 6 August.

Photo FS News