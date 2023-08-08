26.6 C
Rome (IT)
Tue, 08 August 2023
Italy's news in English
JCU 1920x116
JCU 1920x116
JCU 1920x116
Santa Cecilia 700x180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Travis Scott concert at Circus Maximus sparks earthquake panic in Rome
News Lifestyle

Travis Scott concert at Circus Maximus sparks earthquake panic in Rome

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Scott performed Utopia album in Circus Maximus.

A flurry of people in Rome rushed to Twitter on Monday night to ask if there had been an earthquake, with the city's fire brigade reportedly receiving dozens of calls from worried residents.

The alarm was raised at around 21.45, shortly after American rapper Travis Scott took to the stage at the Circus Maximus to perform material from his newly-released album Utopia.

Among those racing to social media was television host Caterina Balivo who wrote on Twitter: “Did anyone feel the earthquake in Rome? Or did I dream it?"

Other residents in central and south Rome noted that "the whole house is shaking", another wrote: "I live in San Giovanni, top floor. The bed and chandelier shook, clearly."

With silence from the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV), the finger of blame was quickly pointed at Travis Scott who performed in front of around 60,000 people, with rapper Kanye West making a surprise appearance.

Separately, footage emerged of panicked concertgoers surging away from the stage after somebody reportedly used pepper spray in the middle of the crowd.

Videos showed the crowds climbing over barriers and there were reports of parents getting split up from their children in the ensuing crush.

The Travis Scott concert came two days after Imagine Dragons performed in the Circus Maximus and one month after Guns N' Roses played the coveted Rome venue.

Marymount - International School Rome
Haavas H3 1920 x 190 ENG
Haavas H3 1920 x 190 ENG
Haavas H3 1920 x 190 ENG
AUR 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Haavas H5 - 1400 x 360 ITA

More like this
Related

Lifestyle

Italy set for hot Ferragosto summer holiday in mid-August

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Grattachecca: Rome's ice-cool summer drink

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Imagine Dragons to play Rome concert at Circus Maximus

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Travis Scott to perform Utopia concert at Circus Maximus in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Best events and things to do in Rome this August

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Ferragosto: Italy's summer holiday on 15 August

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Coldplay concerts in Rome in July 2024 sold out already

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Nasoni: Rome's free drinking fountains

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -