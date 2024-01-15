Russell Crowe to be guest at Italy's Sanremo Music Festival

Crowe to perform on third night of Sanremo 2024.

Hollywood actor Russell Crowe is to appear as a guest of the 2024 edition of Italy's most famous song contest, the Sanremo Music Festival, organisers said on Monday.

Sanremo artistic director Amadeus announced the news on ViviRai 2, airing a video in which Crowe confirms he will perform on the third night of the festival, Thursday 8 February.

Speaking in Italian, Crowe said he "can't wait" to appear at Sanremo, where he first performed with his band in 2001.

Russell Crowe ospite a #Sanremo2024 giovedì 8 febbraio. L’annuncio di Amadeus a #VivaRai2. Il ritorno a più di vent’anni dalla sua prima esibizione a Sanremo, Crowe salirà sul palco con la sua band pic.twitter.com/kR4AplNZgA — Andrea Conti (@IlContiAndrea) January 15, 2024

The Oscar-winning actor and director, famed for starring in blockbusters such as Gladiator and A Beautiful Mind, has led a parallel career in music for decades, with a repertoire ranging from rock to folk and country.

Last summer he toured Italy with his band Indoor Garden Party, performing a series of concerts in several Italian cities, including his beloved Rome.

In 2022 Crowe was honoured as 'Rome's ambassador in the world' in recognition of the special bond that ties the Gladiator star to the Eternal City.

The 59-year-old star, who was born in New Zealand but has spent much of his life in Australia, recently discovered he had Italian heritage.

Following an extensive search, he traced his roots to Ascoli Piceno in Italy's Marche region.

"Turns out my great great great grandfather, on my mother's side, who travelled to NZ in 1864 was Luigi Ghezzi", Crowe wrote on X earlier this month.

Photo credit: Massimo Todaro / Shutterstock.com.