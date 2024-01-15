13.3 C
Rome (IT)
Mon, 15 January 2024
Italy's news in English
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
RIS H1 700x180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Tourists in Rome toss coins into Roman Forum, Trevi Fountain style
News Tourism

Tourists in Rome toss coins into Roman Forum, Trevi Fountain style

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Coins rain down on top of Roman ruins.

A new trend in Rome sees tourists throwing coins into the Roman Forum - imitating the Trevi Fountain ritual - in the hopes of a return to the Eternal City.

A growing number of visitors can be seen tossing coins into the Forum from the panoramic viewpoint below the Campidoglio on the Capitoline Hill.

Some of the tourists mimick the over-the-shoulder tradition associated with the Trevi Fountain while others aim for their coins to land directly on top of Roman ruins.

The trend has been going for some time but has gained momentum recently and has been the focus of recent news reports in Rome.

Many of the coins rain down on top of the Portico of the Harmonious Gods which is covered with a metal plate to protect it from being damaged by rainwater.

The ancient monument, located directly below the Campidogolio, is festooned with a mosaic of euro coins as well as change from other currencies.

Meanwhile, in a new "contactless" trend, tourists have been swiping the waters of the Trevi Fountain with credit cards instead of throwing coins.

According to tradition, tourists who toss coins into the basin of the Baroque monument - right hand over left shoulder with eyes closed - are guaranteed a return trip to the Eternal City.

The coins thrown into the Trevi Fountain add up each year to around €1.5 million which is used by Catholic charity Caritas to help Rome's homeless people and families in financial difficulty.

Mater Dei H2 724x450
AUR 1920x190
AUR 1920x190
AUR 1920x190
Paideia H3 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

More like this
Related

Tourism

Magician exposes scams targeting tourists in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Tourism

Rome second in the world for new luxury hotels

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Tourism

Rome set for tourism boom over Christmas and New Year

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Tourism

Tourists in Venice capsize gondola while taking selfies

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Tourism

Venice unveils dates for tourist entry fee in 2024

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Tourism

Italy seizes €779 million from Airbnb in tax evasion probe

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Tourism

Vatican Museums to raise ticket prices in 2024

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Tourism

Rome's Colosseum unveils new ticket system to combat touts

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -