Rome's Baths of Caracalla open at night

How to visit Baths of Caracalla at night this September.

The Baths of Caracalla will open to the public at night for visits, guided tours and special events on select dates in September.

The 'Caracalla Effetto Notte' initiative offers visitors the chance to explore the ancient ruins either on their own or as part of a guided tour (in Italian) on 2, 9, 18, 25 and 30 September, from 20.00-23.00.

The visit includes the chance to admire the mosaics and the remains of the baths, the gymnasiums and the frigidarium, while the guided tour also includes the underground areas and the mithraeum.

On 9 and 18 September there will be drama and dance among the ruins with Riccardo Vannuccini's Frigidarium21, described as a "physical and emotional dance theatre performance, based on the body and group movement, inspired by the monumental spaces of the Baths of Caracalla."

The performances, which will be staged at 21.00 on both nights, are included in the price of the tickets which must be booked in advance, even on the same day, via the coopculture.it website.

Tickets for ordinary visit cost €10, guided tours cost €20, with a family package of €36 (two adults plus up to 3 children under 18).

Access to the Baths of Caracalla is allowed only with the covid-19 Green Pass and masks are a mandatory, with a maximum of 20 visitors permitted at a time.

Visiting hours on 2, 9, 18, 25 and 30 September are as follows:

20.15 ordinary visit (without guided tour)
20.30 Guided tour in Italian
20.45 ordinary visit (without guided tour)
21.15 Guided tour in Italian
21.45 Guided tour in Italian
22.00 ordinary visit (without guided tour)

Photos: Fabio Caricchia, Enzo Giovinazzo

Viale delle Terme di Caracalla, 00153 Roma RM, Italy

