Italy's public transport to be hit by strike on 22-23 October

Italy faces 24-hour strike affecting public and private transport.

Commuters in Rome and around Italy can expect disruption to public and privately-owned transport services from 21.00 on Thursday 22 October until 21.00 on Friday 23 October, due to a 24-hour strike called by the CUB trade union.

In Rome the strike will affect buses, trams, metro and light rail services Roma-Lido, Termini-Centocelle and Roma-Civitacastellana-Viterbo.

Rome's public transport services will be guaranteed during the busiest rush hour periods in the morning and evening: until 08.30 and from 17.00 until 20.00.

Trains

The strike action will also affect train services provided by Ferrovie dello Stato.

Trenitalia says its regional transport and essential services will be guaranteed from 06.00 to 09.00 and from 18.00 to 21.00. On a national level there are no changes to the circulation of the Frecce high-speed trains and other long-distance rail services.

Rome airport connection

The connection between Rome Termini and Fiumicino airport is guaranteed with the Leonardo Express train or substitute buses.

Services provided by Busitalia are also expected to be hit on 23 October, see website for more details.

Milan

Commuters in Milan face disruption on Trenord regional trains, as well as Italo and Trenitalia, with ATM services, metro, buses and trams also at risk.

Public offices

The strike is likely to cause some disruption to public offices and schools where employees are members of CUB.

The trade union says it is protesting to secure job protection, increased salaries and better rights.

For full details of the disruption expected by the strike, commuters are advised to check the websites of their local transport providers.

Photo credit: Sara Sette / Shutterstock.com.