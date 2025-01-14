Jubilee: Rome unveils restyled piazza at Termini station

Piazza del Cinquecento revamped for Jubilee Year.

Rome mayor Robert Gualtieri on Tuesday inaugurated the new-look Piazza del Cinquecento outside the central Termini train station as part of works for the Vatican's Jubilee Year.

The €45 million project, carried out by Italian infrastructure agency Anas, was financed with €27 million from Jubilee funds and €18 million from Italy's transport ministry.

The completed works include a large pedestrianised area with a new taxi rank and bus terminal which will be active from Wednesday.

"It is the largest Jubilee project in terms of surface area: it is nine hectares or 90,000 square metres, equivalent to nine soccer fields", Gualtieri said, telling reporters that "the bulk of the work is done".

Gualtieri said the design of the new piazza was guided by "both the concept of the tracks and the architecture of the station", alternating the two-tone colours of travertine and basalt.

He also noted that the revamped area is bordered by the Baths of Diocletian, the National Roman Museum at Palazzo Massimo alle Terme, and sections of the fourth-century Servian Walls.

Other major projects that the city completed recently for the Jubilee Year included redeveloping Piazza della Repubblica, near Termini, and pedestrianising Piazza Pia near the Vatican.

Last week the city announced that it is to boost security in the area around Termini and in the surrounding Esquilino district as part of a crackdown on crime.

Photo: Rome transport councillor Eugenio Patané