Lazio celebrates 125 years in Rome

SS. Lazio is fifth oldest football club in Italy.
More than 4,000 fans of SS. Lazio gathered in the Prati neighbourhood of Rome at midnight on Wednesday to celebrate the 125th anniversary of the Italian Serie A football club.
In an annual countdown tradition, the celebrations took place in Piazza della Libertà outside the Casina della Fondazione Lazio where the Società Sportiva Lazio was founded on 9 January 1900.
Festivities will continue on Thursday afternoon with a ceremony at Rome city hall celebrating all aspects of the historic sporting club, from football to athletics, swimming and rugby.
The football club has also launched a special kit to commemorate the milestone anniversary.
From generation to generation
Inspired by 125 years of Roman heritage, celebrating endless love for Lazio.
Introducing our 125th Anniversary Kit!
https://t.co/tJO5uExOxD#ImmensoAmore#EndlessLove pic.twitter.com/xtW6jt2Gdc
— S.S.Lazio (@OfficialSSLazio) January 9, 2025
Over the decade after the foundation of Lazio, three more football clubs were established in the city: Roman FC (1901), SS Alba-Audace (1907) and Fortitudo-Pro Roma SGS (1908).
In 1927 Lazio was the only major Roman club to resist the fascist regime's attempts to merge all the city's teams into what would become AS Roma.
SS. Lazio is the fifth oldest football club in Italy, after Genoa (1893), Udinese (1896), Juventus (1897) and Milan (1899), and seven years ahead of Atalanta (1907) and eight ahead of Inter (1908).
Photo credit: Marco Iacobucci Epp / Shutterstock.com.
