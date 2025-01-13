9.5 C
News Lifestyle

Zucchero to play two concerts at Circus Maximus in Rome

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Zucchero to perform solo concerts at Circus Maxius for first time.

Italian singer-songwriter and musician Zucchero 'Sugar' Fornaciari is to perform two concerts at the Circus Maximus in Rome on 23 and 24 June as part of a tour of Italy.

"It will be the first time that Zucchero will perform, with his own show, in this very special place in our city" - Rome's councillor for major events, sports, tourism and fashion Alessandro Onorato stated - "It is the right recognition for a great international artist, who for years has filled arenas and sports halls in Italy and around the world".

Zucchero, 69, will kick off the summer 2025 programme of concerts at the Circus Maximus with his Overdose d'Amore tour which will also include dates in Ancona, Bari, Turin and Padua.

Credited as the "father of Italian blues", Zucchero has sold more than 60 million records over his four-decade career and is best known internationally for songs including Diamante; Il Volo/My Love and the hit 1990 duet Senza una donna (Without a Woman) with Paul Young.

In recent years the Circus Maximus has hosted live shows by Bruce SpringsteenGuns N' Roses, David Gilmour and, controversially, Travis Scott whose rowdy fans sparked earthquake fears at the ancient Roman site.

Photo credit: Andrea Raffin / Shutterstock.com.

