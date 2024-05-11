19.8 C
David Gilmour to play six concerts at Circus Maximus in Rome

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Gilmour returns to Circus Maximus after eight years.

Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmour announced on Friday that he will perform six concerts at Rome's Circus Maximus in September and October, his first live shows in Italy for eight years.

Gilmour's concerts at the landmark Roman venue - where Gilmour played two nights in 2016 - are scheduled for 27, 28 and 29 September and 1, 2 and 3 October.

Tickets for Gilmour's Circus Maximus concerts will go on general sale on 17 May, with pre-sale tickets available exclusively from Virgin Radio Italia from 15 May.

Gilmour comes to Rome ahead of the September 2024 release of his new solo album Luck And Strange, his first album of new material in nine years.

The Rome concerts - for now Gilmour's only scheduled shows in mainland Europe this year - will be seated in a specially-built arena.

Alessandro Onorato, Rome's councillor for tourism and major events, said Gilmour's concerts at the Circus Maximus proved "how much this city has become increasingly attractive abroad".

In recent years the Circus Maximus has hosted live shows by MåneskinBruce SpringsteenGuns N' Roses and, controversially, American rapper Travis Scott whose rowdy fans sparked earthquake fears at the ancient Roman site.

The controversy prompted authorities in Rome to sign a recent memorandum of understanding defining the guidelines designed to protect the Circus Maximus area when it hosts concerts.

