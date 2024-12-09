8 C
Mon, 09 December 2024
  3. French embassy in Italy restored to its former glory
News Culture

French embassy in Italy restored to its former glory

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Palazzo Farnese regains its original splendour.

A major restoration project at Rome's Palazzo Farnese, the seat of the French embassy to Italy and the École française de Rome, has been completed after more than three years of works.

The newly-restored palazzo was inaugurated on Monday by Rome mayor Roberto Gualtieri and France's ambassador to Italy Martin Briens.

The restoration of the façade of Palazzo Farnese comes 150 years after France established its embassy to Italy at the landmark building in 1874.

The extensive restoration work, overseen by the city's cultural heritage authorities, focused on the façade and cornices of the majestic property, a High Renaissance jewel in the centre of Rome.

The €5.6 million project was co-financed by the French ministries for Europe and Foreign Affairs, and of Higher Education and Research.

In addition, the two fountains in front of the embassy building in Piazza Farnese were restored as part of the Caput Mundi conservation scheme funded by Italy's Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) ahead of the Vatican's Jubilee Year 2025.

The restoration of the two monuments - Roman granite basins removed from the Baths of Caracalla and transformed into fountains in the 17th century - is part of a larger project to restore landmark fountains around the city before the Jubilee.

Palazzo Farnese restored. Photo @ Stefania Casellato/Roma Capitale.

 

"The work on the façade is truly extraordinary, a marvel that restores this architectural masterpiece to the joy of the Romans and the entire world" - Gualtieri said in a statement - "Now the whole piazza shines like it has never been seen in many decades".

Ambassador Briens hailed it as "an important day for all of us and for the Romans who have the pleasure of seeing the façade free again", adding: "We wanted it to be ready for the Jubilee and we did it".

Brief history of Palazzo Farnese

Palazzo Farnese has played an important role in Rome’s history, politics and art, and over the centuries it has hosted countless diplomats, kings, artists, popes and cardinals.

In 1513 Antonio da Sangallo the Younger began the construction of the main façade while the palace was already occupied by its owner, Cardinal Alessandro Farnese.

Palazzo Farnese. Photo Wanted in Rome.

 

On the death of Sangallo in 1546, Michelangelo took over the project, modifying Sangallo’s designs.

He created the cornice of the palace, modified the large window of the main façade and created the second floor of the internal courtyard.

Starting from 1550, Vignola oversaw construction of the façade on Via del Mascherone.

Finally, in 1573, Giacomo Della Porta undertook the construction of the rear wing and completed, in 1589, the façade facing the Tiber.

Palazzo Farnese is also famed for its Carracci Gallery, a Baroque masterpiece comprising frescoes of mythological scenes completed primarily by Annibale Carracci between 1597 and 1607.

Cover image: Palazzo Farnese, 9 December 2024, photo Wanted in Rome.

Address Piazza Farnese, 67, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

