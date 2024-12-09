8.8 C
Rome (IT)
Mon, 09 December 2024
Italy's news in English
Two dead, three missing in Italy fuel depot blast

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Deadly explosion at gas refinery in Calenzano.

At least two people were killed and nine injured in an explosion at a gas refinery near Florence on Monday, the governor of Italy's central Tuscany region Eugenio Giani said.

Rescue efforts were underway to find three people missing after the blast at the fuel storage facility in Calenzano, which is managed by Italian energy giant ENI.

"All of Tuscany is united in grief for the tragedy that happened today in Calenzano," Giani wrote on social media, as authorities launched an investigation into the disaster.

Italian premier Giorgia Meloni expressed her condolences for the victims of the explosion and is following the situation "with apprehension", according to a statement from Palazzo Chigi.

In a statement, ENI said the blaze was confined to the loading shelter area and did not affect the depot's tanks which are used to store petrol, diesel and kerosene.

As a precautionary measure, authorities suspended trains on the Florence-Bologna and Florence-Prato-Pistoia rail lines on Monday.

The Calenzano exit of the A1 motorway was closed for several hours but reopened in the afternoon, with people urged to stay away from the area around the ENI facility.

Italy's civil protection agency advised residents living within a five-kilometre radius of the fuel depot to keep their doors and windows closed, to turn off their heating systems and not to ignite stoves, candles or cigarette lighters.

