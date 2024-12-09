11.6 C
News Travel

Italy's Trenitalia ranked best rail operator in Europe

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Eurostar ranked last in T&E report.

Italy's Trenitalia has been ranked as the best rail operator in Europe according to a new study published on Monday by the European NGO Transport & Environment (T&E).

"Trenitalia stands out for its travel experience," T&E said in the report which assesses 27 rail operators in Europe based on eight criteria including ticket prices, reliability and booking experience.

The study found that Trenitalia offers one of the best quality-price ratios in Europe and excels in almost all categories, with the exception of the offer for those travelling with bicycles.

In second place came Swiss company SBB, followed by Czech rail operator RegioJet, Austria's ÖBB and France's SCNF.

Eurostar, the rail service linking Belgium, France, Germany, the Netherlands and the UK, was ranked last in the T&E report to being expensive and unreliable.

The report comes the same week as a 24-hour train strike affecting Trenitalia rail services across Italy on 12-13 December.

Photo credit: Viacheslav Lopatin / Shutterstock.com.

